TAAG Angola Airlines, Africa’s premier airline, has chosen RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd’s AirGain product to enhance its competitive positioning in the global market. The partnership, announced today, aims to provide TAAG with real-time competitive insights for informed pricing decisions in both domestic and international markets.

The shares of RateGain Travel Technologies were trading at ₹772.85, up by ₹7.85 or 1.03 per cent on the NSE today at 10.22 am.

Also read: Thai Airways partners with RateGain for pricing intelligence

AirGain, an airline revenue management product, will offer TAAG advanced analytics and competitive intelligence capabilities. This move is expected to help the airline foresee market trends and adjust pricing strategies proactively, especially in the post-pandemic aviation landscape.

Nowel Ngala, CCO of TAAG Angola Airlines, stated that the partnership aligns with their commitment to embracing modern technology and striving for excellence. The airline, which operates domestic services within Angola and international flights to countries including Brazil, Cuba, and Portugal, will use AirGain’s data to monitor and respond to market changes by tracking dynamic price fluctuations.

RateGain’s Senior Vice President, Vinay Varma, expressed enthusiasm about increasing their presence in the African region through this collaboration.