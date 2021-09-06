Tamilnad Mercantile Bank files papers with SEBI for IPO

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
C The Tuticorin(TamilNadu)-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering.
The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity worth up to 15.84 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,505 shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.
About 75 per cent of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent is for allocation to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10 per cent will be available for retail investors.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used for augmenting the lender's tier I capital base.
The company had said that it was planning to raise more than .₹1,000 crore with an IPO.
Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers for the IPO. Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.
For FY21, the bank's net profit stood at ₹603 crore as compared to ₹408 crore in FY20. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 3.44% against 3.62% a year ago. Net NPA stood at 1.98% versus 1.8% last year. Its CASA ratio increased to 28.52% from 25.85%.
Total advances stood at ₹31,541 crore in FY21 from ₹28,236 crore FY20. Total deposits stood at ₹40,970 crore (₹36,825 crore). Its total business was at ₹72,511 crore, up 11 per cent from ₹65,061 crore in FY20.
It had 4.18 million customers in Tamil Nadu, which accounted for about 85 per cent of its total customer base. The bank also has a presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
As of June 2021, TMB had 509 branches, of which 106 were in rural, 247 in semi-urban, 80 in urban and 76 in big cities.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...