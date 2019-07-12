Stocks

Tasty Bites Eatables board approves preferential allotment of shares

| Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

The board of directors of Tasty Bites Eatables on Friday approved a proposal for preferential allotment of up to 15,500 equity shares of face value ₹10 each for cash at a price of ₹9,030 to its promoter company, Preferred Brands Foods (India) Private Ltd. The total consideration works out to about ₹14 crore. It may be recalled that Mars Food in 2017 had acquired a majority stake in Preferred Brands International, which owns the Indian arm Preferred Brands Foods. Shares of Tasty Bites Eatables closed at ₹8,947.45, down 1.24 per cent, on the BSE.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
