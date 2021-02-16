Tata Communications up 6% on tie up with Google Cloud India

Tata Communications Ltd’s shares gained 6 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced its partnership with Google Cloud in India.

At 11:45 am, Tata Communications was trading at ₹1056.25 on the BSE, up ₹61.30 or 6.16 per cent. It opened at ₹1006.00 as against the previous close of ₹994.95. It hit an intraday high of ₹1118.15 and an intraday low of ₹986.85.

On the NSE, it was quoting ₹1,055.30 per share, up ₹60.75 or 6.11 per cent.

More Tata Communications partners with Google Cloud India

The company on Tuesday announced its partnership with Google Cloud India to drive cloud adoption in the country. It has further expanded its managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud with this new partnership, as per an official release.

The company will offer Google Cloud services through its IZO Managed Cloud platform. The organisations will also be provided with end-to-end services, including cloud architecture planning, workload migration and ongoing operational support.

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics and multi-cloud deployments, among others, it said.

Tata Communications’ cloud capabilities are underpinned by 14 cloud nodes and its tier-1 network, which carries around 30 per cent of the world’s Internet routes. The company has partnerships with leading ISPs and major cloud providers.