June 20, 2024 10:07

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has revised its investment plan to £18 billion until 2028. The earlier announced investment for the period was £15 billion.

The company will be using the investment for product development. In FY24, JLR invested £3.3 billion, while in FY25, the company plans to invest £3.5 billion, becoming net cash positive from FY25.

"We recommit to a 10 per cent EBIT margin in FY26 and will grow from there," the company said in an Investor Day presentation.