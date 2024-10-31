Travel technology company TBO Tek Limited has granted 17,730 stock options to eligible employees under its Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021. The approval was given by the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee on October 30, 2024.

The shares of TBO Tek Limited were trading at ₹1,617 up by ₹33.60 or 2.12 per cent on the NSE today at 10.20 am.

The stock options, which carry an exercise price of ₹59.96 per option, correspond to an equal number of equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. Employees will have five years from the vesting date to exercise their options.

The ESOP scheme, administered by TBO Employees Benefit Trust, sets a vesting period ranging from a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years. The exercise price is structured to be no less than the face value of equity shares and cannot exceed the fair market value on the grant date.