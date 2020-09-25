TCS gains 4% on a deal with fashion-apparel retail chain maurices

IT major Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with maurices, a women’s fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter.

TCS will help maurices strategise, create and operationalise the new scalable, secure and future-proof architecture for the underlying IT infrastructure, security layer, and a new application stack, as well as remediate its technical debt.

Leveraging TCS’ Machine First delivery model, powered by ignio, its cognitive automation software, maurices’ technology transformation will drive synergy across the enterprise, integrating business, operations and IT teams without disruption to existing services.

Shares of TCS were trading 4.4 per cent higher at ₹2,435 apiece on the NSE, snapping a two-day losing streak.