TCS overtakes RIL to reclaim m-cap crown

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday went past Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to become India’s most valued firm by market valuation yet again.
At close of trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS stood at Rs 7,98,620.04 crore, which is Rs 17,455.58 crore more than that of RIL at Rs 7,81,164.46 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Shares of TCS rose by 1.51 per cent to close at Rs 2,128.30 on the BSE, while those of RIL declined 2.11 per cent to Rs 1,232.30.
Both TCS and RIL keep competing with each other for the coveted title of the most valued domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.
Apart from TCS and RIL, others in the top five list are HDFC Bank with a market valuation of Rs 6,24,666.23 crore, followed by HDFC (Rs 3,78,824.35 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,75,809.46 crore).
The m-cap figures of companies change daily with the stock price movement.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...