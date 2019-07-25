Stocks

TCS overtakes RIL to reclaim m-cap crown

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday went past Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to become India’s most valued firm by market valuation yet again.

At close of trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS stood at Rs 7,98,620.04 crore, which is Rs 17,455.58 crore more than that of RIL at Rs 7,81,164.46 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Shares of TCS rose by 1.51 per cent to close at Rs 2,128.30 on the BSE, while those of RIL declined 2.11 per cent to Rs 1,232.30.

Both TCS and RIL keep competing with each other for the coveted title of the most valued domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Apart from TCS and RIL, others in the top five list are HDFC Bank with a market valuation of Rs 6,24,666.23 crore, followed by HDFC (Rs 3,78,824.35 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,75,809.46 crore).

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with the stock price movement.

