July 12, 2024 12:59

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record high levels on Friday amid heavy buying in IT stocks after TCS announced its June quarter earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 996.17 points to hit all-time high of 80,893.51. The NSE Nifty jumped 276.25 points to a new lifetime peak of 24,592.20.

Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 6 per cent after the country’s largest IT services player reported 8.7 per cent growth for the June quarter net profit at Rs 12,040 crore.