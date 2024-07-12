Tata Consultancy Services/ TCS Share Price Updates for July 12, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services stock surged close to 7 per cent on Friday’s trade. The company kicked off the first quarter of FY25 with an 8.8% year-on-year growth in profits to ₹12,105 crore. During the same time last year, the IT behemoth reported a profit of ₹11,120 crore.
ALL UPDATES
- July 12, 2024 15:36
TCS share price in focus
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services closed at ₹4,182.45 on the NSE, higher by 6.59%. On the BSE, the stock ended at ₹4,182, higher by 6.61%.
- July 12, 2024 15:17
TCS stock jumps 6.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,187.30 as at 3.16 pm.
- July 12, 2024 14:40
Top gainers of Nifty IT stocks
Coforge (8.53%), TCS (6.91%), Mphasis (6.43%), Wipro (5.59%), Persistent Systems (5.19%)
- July 12, 2024 14:11
TCS stock surged 6.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,192.30 as at 2.09 pm.
- July 12, 2024 13:58
TCS Q1 results: Five reasons why it is not an all-clear signal for TCS investors
TCS reported a largely inline quarter with revenue and EPS marginally above consensus (about 0.8 per cent), while EBITDA was 1.5 per cent above. Most verticals and geographies saw sequential growth too. Given this, one could ask the question ‘Have the business fundamentals in the IT sector bottomed out?’ If so, given TCS’ track record of best-in-class execution and history of successfully adapting to multiple tech and non-tech disruptions in the industry, investors can expect TCS to be on a growth path. However, given many factors that contribute to uncertainty at different levels, it would be too early to celebrate if you are a TCS investor. Here are five reasons why Q1 results is not an all-clear signal and investors need to stay cautious.
- July 12, 2024 13:45
Shares of TCS trade at ₹4,166.70 on the NSE, higher by 6.19% as at 1.43 pm. On the BSE, the stock rose 6.17% to trade at ₹4,164.90.
- July 12, 2024 12:59
Sensex, Nifty hit record high on buying in IT stocks after TCS earnings: PTI
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record high levels on Friday amid heavy buying in IT stocks after TCS announced its June quarter earnings.
The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 996.17 points to hit all-time high of 80,893.51. The NSE Nifty jumped 276.25 points to a new lifetime peak of 24,592.20.
Among the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 6 per cent after the country’s largest IT services player reported 8.7 per cent growth for the June quarter net profit at Rs 12,040 crore.
- July 12, 2024 12:56
TCS stock jumps close to 7%
TCS stock traded at ₹4,173.55 on the NSE, higher by 6.37% as at 12.53 pm.
- July 12, 2024 12:13
TCS stock rose 5.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,147.55 as at 12.11 pm.
- July 12, 2024 11:09
TCS stock jumps 3.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,079.75 as at 11.08 am.
- July 12, 2024 10:18
Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on TCS: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4615/Sh from Rs 4030/Sh (Positive)
UBS on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4600/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4800/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on TCS: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 4600/Sh (Positive)
Citi on TCS: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 3645/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on TCS: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 3860/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4007/Sh (Neutral)
- July 12, 2024 10:14
TCS profits rise 8.8% to ₹12,105 cr in Q1 on India revenue growth
Tata Consultancy Services kicked off the first quarter of FY25 with an 8.8 per cent year-on-year growth in profits to ₹12,105 crore. During the same time last year, the IT behemoth has reported a profit of ₹11,120 crore. On a sequential basis, profit fell by 3.1 per cent, as the firm reported a profit of ₹12,502 crore in the previous quarter.
Regional markets continue to outperform western geographies when it comes to growth. India revenue rose by 61.8 per cent, meanwhile the revival in UK business has stagnated reporting a y-o-y growth of 6 per cent. North America and Continental Europe continue to show minimal recovery. The IT major reported a negative growth of 1.1 per cent in North America, although granted that the degrowth has moderated since the last quarter. Revenues only grew by 0.9 per cent in Continental Europe. Top verticals such as BFSI and Consumer Business continue to show degrowth of 0.9 per cent and 0.3 per cent. Although granted that there has been moderation in degrowth here as well. Read more
- July 12, 2024 10:12
Tata Consultancy Services share price in focus
TCS stock traded at ₹4,038.80 on the NSE, higher by 2.93% as at 9.52 am.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.