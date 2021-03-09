Technicolor’s India head Biren Ghose gets French award

The Country Head in India of the Paris-headquartered Technicolor, Biren Ghose, has been awarded the French civilian award The Ordre National du Mérite.

This award is considered one of France’s highest distinctions, honouring individuals for their meritorious service, and confers on Biren Ghose the status of “Chevalier” – a French knighthood, a press statement from the Consule Générale of France said.

The statement said Ghose has built Technicolor’s India studio, which grew from a small crew when he joined in 2009, to a strong team of 5,000 artists and technicians at present. This is now the world’s largest computer graphics hub in the industry. Ghose’s team has won many awards for its work in VFX and animation in movies, TV, advertising and games - Oscars, VES, Emmy, BAFTA, Cannes Lions and many others.

“Biren has been a champion of French industry in India and the success of his studio has been showcased to several high-level French delegates visiting Bengaluru. He has spearheaded numerous French technology-related events and addressed audiences on the strategic roadmap for French companies in Bengaluru at various government and industry forums. He is an active friend and partner to the French Consulate in Bengaluru,” said Dr Marjorie Vanbaelinghem, the Consul General of France.