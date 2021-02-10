Stocks

Texmaco Infra to delist shares

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 10, 2021 Published on February 10, 2021

Texmaco registered office at Belgharia

The board of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd has received a letter from Adventz Finance Private Ltd, a promoter group entity, expressing the desire of promoter/promoter group to voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company from NSE and BSE. The board has also noted a communication from Adventz Finance offering an indicative price of ₹58 a share as the price for delisting.

The board has appointed Keynote Financial Services Ltd as merchant banker to carry out the due diligence for delisting. Shares of Texmaco Infra slumped 5.54 per cent at ₹68.35.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
