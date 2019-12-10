Stocks

Time Technoplast mulls business restructuring

Updated on December 09, 2019

 

Time Technoplast has appointed Ernst & Young LLP to evaluate and advise on strategic alternatives to enable it to focus on core strengths. The alternatives include consolidation of business, including hiving off/disposal of/induction of partner in some business. The company is a manufacturer of polymer products catering to industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure related products, material handling solutions and composite cylinders.

Time Technoplast Ltd
