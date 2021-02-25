Stocks

Trading halted on account of instability in online risk management system: NSE

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 25, 2021 Published on February 25, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inside its building in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo   -  REUTERS

NSE on Thursday said it had to halt trading on Wednesday because of instability to its online risk management system.

The instability was caused due to a disruption in telecom links offered by two service providers. "While there was no impact to the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system, which also is configured in a High Availability mode," NSE said.

"Given that the online risk management system was unavailable, market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down," it added.

NSE said it is awaiting detailed root cause analysis from telecom service providers and vendors regarding this incident.

Published on February 25, 2021
computing and information technology
NSE
