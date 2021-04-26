Tribunal upholds SEBI order cancelling 63 moons from providing STP service

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has dismissed the appeal of 63 moons technologies against the order of markets regulator SEBI in the matter involving Straight-Through Processing (STP) gate services.
In December last year, SEBI had disallowed 63 moons from providing STP services on the grounds that it was judged ‘not fit and proper’ by the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) seven years ago.
63 moons said it would be challenging SAT in the Supreme Court.
STP is a software service used for trade settlement, mainly by institutional players. In 2018, SEBI had amended a clause that said only a 'fit and proper' person can provide STP service. 63 moons and NSDL are the only two large players in the STP segment.
The SAT said that it will allow 63 moons to provide STP services till May 15 and asked it to inform the same to the market participants.
63 moons had argued that in 2018, SEBI had prospectively inserted the clause of requirement of ‘fit and proper’ in the guidelines that allow it to regulate STP service providers, whereas it had applied for SEBI approval in 2016.
63 moons, earlier Financial Technologies, was judged as ‘not fit and proper’ by FMC in 2013 in the wake of NSEL commodity market fiasco.
SAT observed that the SEBI guidelines are “procedural in nature and not substantive”. The insertion of the clause was also procedural, and therefore, such procedure which has been amended would equally apply to the application of the appellant (63 moons), the tribunal said. However, the contention of the appellant that the amendment is prospective is wholly erroneous and cannot be accepted, SAT added.
63 moons had told the court that the provision of ‘fit and proper’ cannot be applied to anybody for a lifetime. In this regard, the SAT observed that the said decision was still in force and not set aside by any superior forum. Hence, SAT believed that it was not necessary to go into any other aspect as argued by the appellant.
In its reply, 63 moons said, “After the order of SEBI was kept in abeyance since December 2020, on April 15, SAT pronounced its order and directed certain instructions to be followed within a period of 7 days from that day. For 6 days out of the 7 days given to 63 moons, the order was not provided to 63 moons despite more than usual follow up. Effectively, 63 moons believing that it was being deprived of its right to appeal to SC, applied to SAT for extension of the timelines.”
63 moons further said it also agitated that given the situation in Delhi and the functioning of the SC arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, SAT should favourably consider extending the timelines stated in the order, otherwise, it would lead to the killing of a business in which 63 moons has more than 90 per cent market share and benefit its competitors.
“SAT, however, refused to even consider the application of 63 moons. The company is obviously challenging the order of SAT before SC as it believes that it cannot be deprived of its legal and statutory rights in this manner and has full faith in the judiciary,” the firm said.
The firm had started STP services in 2004.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...