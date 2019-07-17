UPL breaks resistance at Rs 658

Shares of agrochemicals maker UPL Ltd gained as much as 3.6 per cent to Rs 664.95, their highest since July 8.

The stock broke above a resistance at Rs 658.13.

Breakout suggests that in a couple of days the stock may test the next resistance at Rs 684.89.

The stock was up about 27 per cent this year as of last close, and is the second best performer among Nifty constituents. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 30.4 per cent and is the top performer.