Stocks

US-China trade optimism drives European shares to 4-year high

Reuters November 7 | Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 per cent by 0813 GMT, with export-heavy Germany outperforming with a 0.7 per cent rise. File Photo   -  Bloomberg

European shares hit a more than four-year high on Thursday after China said Beijing and Washington have agreed to cancel existing tariffs in different phases, adding fuel to a rally that is now spanning to its fifth straight day.

China and the US must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a ”phase one” trade deal, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 per cent by 0813 GMT, with export-heavy Germany outperforming with a 0.7 per cent rise.

Among the top gainers across European sub-sectors were automakers and miners, while defensive plays such as telecoms and utilities fell, suggesting higher risk appetite.

Siemens gained 3.4 per cent, and was the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, after the German industrial company's fourth-quarter results beat estimates.

Published on November 07, 2019
France
Germany
London
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asian stocks pull up as trade doubts resurface