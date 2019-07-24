Stocks

What to watch

Varun Beverages to turn ex-bonus

| Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

Shares of Varun Beverages will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. The company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for two shares held in the company (i.e. 1:2). Investors wishing to receive the bonus shares need to own the company’s shares by Wednesday, as Varun Beverages has fixed July 27 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders to receive the bonus shares. According to the BSE web site, this is the maiden bonus issue from Varun Beverages.

Varun Beverages Ltd
