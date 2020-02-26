Stocks

Veeram Securities to meet for bonus issue

| Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

The board of directors of Veeram Securities, formerly Veeram Ornaments, will meet on Wednesday to consider a bonus issue. The company is listed on the BSE-SME platform.

The company had reported a profit of ₹45 lakh on revenues of ₹15.51 crore for FY19. Shareholders will closely monitor the bonus ratio, if approved, as it would be the maiden issue from the company. In 2017 and 2018, it had declared dividends of ₹0.25 and ₹0.50 per share respectively.

Published on February 26, 2020
bonus announcement
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Chandni Textiles bags order from Samsonite