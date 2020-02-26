Veeram Securities to meet for bonus issue

The board of directors of Veeram Securities, formerly Veeram Ornaments, will meet on Wednesday to consider a bonus issue. The company is listed on the BSE-SME platform.

The company had reported a profit of ₹45 lakh on revenues of ₹15.51 crore for FY19. Shareholders will closely monitor the bonus ratio, if approved, as it would be the maiden issue from the company. In 2017 and 2018, it had declared dividends of ₹0.25 and ₹0.50 per share respectively.