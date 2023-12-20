Venus Remedies has announced that its consumer healthcare division, R3SET, forays into the wellness segment, coupled with the expansion of its pain management portfolio.

The company announced the launch of R3SET Detix Candies, with a blend of natural herbs, that serve as liver detoxifiers and stress relievers. It is available in two packaging options, a 30-candy box and a 60-candy box.

In addition, the company announced R3SET Ultra Potent Gel for body pain management.

Commenting on the new launches, Saransh Chaudhary, President - Consumer Healthcare at Venus Remedies Ltd, said, “This strategic move is a testament to our commitment to making wellness an accessible, everyday experience for our consumers.”

