Venus Remedies Limited had received regulatory approval for Paclitaxel 100mg/16.7ml and Zoledronic Acid 4mg in the Philippines, located in the dynamic region of Asia (South East). Additionally, the company has received marketing authorization for Bleomycin 15 IU in Saudi Arabia.

The company continues delivering pharmaceuticals, addressing critical medical needs, and contributing to improved patient outcomes. Venus reported the achievement is the company’s strategic effort to broaden its global reach and create a positive impact on healthcare.

The shares stood at ₹386.25 on the BSE, down by 0.35%, at the closing hours on Friday.

