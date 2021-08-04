Vodafone Idea tumbles another 20% as company struggles to raise fresh funds

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Shares of Vodafone Idea crashed for the second straight day on the bourses on Wednesday, as the debt-ridden company runs out of options to raise fresh funds.
The stock tumbled nearly 20 per cent to record fresh lows on reports that Kumar Mangalam Birla, who owns about 27 per cent stake in the company, has offered to hand over his shareholding in the company to the government in exchange for a bailout package in a bid to keep the company afloat.
Vodafone Idea closed at a 52-week low of ₹5.94, down ₹1.46 or 19.73 per cent on the BSE. It had opened at ₹7.20 as against the previous close of ₹7.40.
On the NSE, it closed at ₹6, down ₹1.40 or 18.92 per cent. It hit a 52-week low of ₹5.95.
The company's shares have been under pressure since last month after the Supreme Court dismissed the applications filed by three telecom companies — Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices who had appealed to the apex court to allow them to make staggered AGR payments. They had also sought correction to calculation errors made by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in its AGR demand.
The decision has come as a big blow to the cash strapped Voda Idea which owes over ₹58,000 crore in AGR dues.
“I am more than willing to hand over my stake in the company to any entity — public sector/government/domestic financial entity — that the Government may consider worthy of keeping the company going,” Birla said in a letter addressed to Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary of India as previously reported by BusinessLine.
Vodafone Idea has been reeling under a massive debt of nearly ₹1.8-lakh crore and a cash balance of only ₹350 crore.
The group has invested over ₹12,200 crore in the telecom business over the last 20 years. Birla also has indirect control over Vodafone Plc’s 44 per cent in the joint venture company.
Furthermore, Vodafone Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Nick Read in a conference call with investors last month said that India was a question for Vodafone Idea, refusing to put more equity into India.
"We as a group try to provide them as much practical support as we can, but I want to make it very clear, we are not putting any additional equity into India," Read said.
The UK-based Vodafone Plc has written off nearly $12 billion in various phases, on account of its Indian investments, both in Vodafone India and after its merger with Idea Cellular.
Vodafone Idea has been trying to raise funds from investors over the last year but has not been able to close a deal. Birla said foreign investors are keen to partner with Vodafone Idea, but want to see a clear government intent to have a three-player telecom market.
The company's future is in limbo without fresh investments as it has also not been able to invest in future network roll-outs.
Brokerages have also remained wary on the stock. Yes Securities had given it a Reduce rating last month with a target price pf ₹8 post its Q1 FY 2022 results, seeing a downside of 9 per cent.
ICICI Securities had given it a Sell rating with a target price of ₹5.
“VIL remains the weakest private telco. AGR dues payment extension was only a short-term breather and its survival hinges on quick capital infusion and tariff hike/floor tariff implementation. The need for capitalisation is urgent mainly due to its upcoming payment commitments, lagging spends on network and continued relative market share loss,” it had said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...