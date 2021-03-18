VRL Logistics closes buyback; mops up shares worth ₹50.67 cr

VRL Logistics Ltd said it has completed its ₹50.67-crore share buyback programme.

In a regulatory filing with exchanges, the company said “A total of 20 lakh equity shares were bought back at a volume weighted average price of ₹253.36 per equity share. Accordingly, the company has deployed ₹50.67 crore excluding the transaction costs, which represents 84.45 per cent of the maximum buyback size.”

On Thursday, the Buyback Committee of the company approved the closure of the buyback .

The company commenced the buyback on February 15, 2021, from the open market through stock exchange mechanism.