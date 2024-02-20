Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has bagged a contract worth ₹990.60 crore from a renewable energy company.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the contract pertains to the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for a solar power plant of 980 MWp /700 MWac on a turnkey basis.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

Waaree Renewable Technologies stock surged by 5 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹4,650.15 as of 12.01 pm. The stock had earlier hit a 52-week high on February 8, 2024, at ₹5,145.25.