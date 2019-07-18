Stocks

What to watch

ACC, Colgate, L&T Info, Sterlite Tech results eyed

| Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

 

Thursday will see the first cement company ACC declaring its second quarter results for the period ended June 2019. Other companies that will declare results for Q1 include Benares Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Cyient, DB Corp, GKW, Hatsun Agro Products, Infobeans Technologies, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Pioneer Distilleries, Rallis India, Sanco Industries, Sasken Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, Titan Biotech, Trident and Uttam Galva Steels.

 

Published on July 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
New oil blocks win may spur Oil India