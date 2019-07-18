ACC, Colgate, L&T Info, Sterlite Tech results eyed

Thursday will see the first cement company ACC declaring its second quarter results for the period ended June 2019. Other companies that will declare results for Q1 include Benares Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Cyient, DB Corp, GKW, Hatsun Agro Products, Infobeans Technologies, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Pioneer Distilleries, Rallis India, Sanco Industries, Sasken Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, Titan Biotech, Trident and Uttam Galva Steels.