NIIT buyback offer opens on Monday

The ₹335-crore buyback offer of NIIT will open for subscription on Monday. The offer will remain open till December 6. It had approved a proposal to buy back 2.68 crore shares, or 16 per cent of its equity, at ₹125 a share through the tender route. Shareholders whose names had appeared on the company’s records on October 18 are eligible to participate in the buyback. Shareholders of NIIT will closely monitor the response, as the stock is currently trading at ₹102.75.