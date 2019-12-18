Stocks

Uday Jewellery Ind’s expansion plans in focus

| Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

 

Uday Jewellery Industries is planning to expand its existing manufacturing capacity to cater to the demand for its products in India and abroad, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The enhanced manufacturing capacity will improve the overall business and facilitate increase in sales, while meeting the demand, both immediate and anticipated, it added. However, the company did not provide other details such as the capex involved and the increase in output.

Published on December 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
JSW Steel, Aditya Birla Finance, others to list commercial papers on BSE