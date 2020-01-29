Stocks

Will Century Plyboards (I) arm's buy pay back?

Published on January 29, 2020

 

Century Plyboards (I) on Wednesday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Auro Sundram Ply & Door Pvt Ltd has acquired Asis Plywood, which was undergoing corporate insolvency proceedings. Following this, Asis Plywood has become its step-down subsidiary from Tuesday. Asis Plywood was operating a plywood manufacturing unit at Roorkee, Uttarakhand. However, the company did not give the cost of acquisition. Shareholders would closely monitor further developments.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
