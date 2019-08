The board of CG Power and Industries Solutions will meet on Friday to consider FY19 results. Earlier, the beleagured company had postponed the board meets that were supposed to announce the results. The last meet was scheduled on August 17.

Consequent to delay in finalisation of the results for FY19, the company was not in a position to finalise the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, it had then said. Shareholders and investors are keenly awaiting its financial numbers.