Will deal for GMR arm power JSW Energy scrip?

Shares of JSW Energy will remain in focus, as it had entered into an exclusive discussion with GMR Energy for potential acquisition of its subsidiary, GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd, which owns and operates a 1,050-MW thermal power plant in Odisha. The company has signed the share purchase agreement with GEL to acquire GKEL for a total consideration of ₹5,321 crore. Shareholders will closely monitor the deal, as this will help JSW Energy expand its presence in the eastern region.

