Will Gayatri Projects build on new orders?

Gayatri Projects has received a letter of award from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for part-construction of the six-lane elevated corridor (Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam) in Telangana. This project — a joint venture between the company and OJSC SIBMOST — is worth ₹425 crore.

Gayatri Projects recently bagged two new orders worth ₹529 crore and ₹394 crore from NHAI for Odisha. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the order.