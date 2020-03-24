What to watch: Will HUL deal of VWash boost Glenmark?

Hindustan Unilever on Monday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire intimate hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Without disclosing the cost of acquisition, HUL said the deal would include an upfront cash payment and a deferred consideration over the next three years. The deal, expected to be completed in a few months, includes the acquisition of IPR including trademarks, design and know-how related to the VWash brand.