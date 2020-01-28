Stocks

Will UAE foray turn fruitful for Kkalpana?

| Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

 

The board of directors of Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd on Monday considered and approved a plan to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kkalpana Plastic Reprocess Industries Middleeast FZE, in Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone.

The company will invest AED 1,75,000 (approximately ₹34 lakh) in the share capital of Kkalpana Plastic Reprocess and also bear its pre-incorporation expenses. Shareholders of Kkalpana Industries will closely monitor further developments.

Published on January 28, 2020
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd
