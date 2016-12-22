Will unit suspension trip Voltamp Transformers?

Voltamp Transformers has informed the exchanges that some contract workmen at the Savli factory, Vadadala, Vadodara, Gujarat, had resorted to violent acts with the company’s production supervisors outside the factory premises, on December 20. The company has suspended operations at the Savli factory, effective from December 21, to ensure safety and security of the staff and property. However, operations at the factory in Makarpura, Vadodara, remain normal, said the company.