Wipro may shine on Marelli order win

Wipro on Thursday said it has bagged a multi-year, global, strategic lT deal from Marelli. This partnership will help Marelli, a leading global tier-1 automotive technology supplier, to standardise, simplify and further enhance their lT services at a global level and consolidate several current vendors across applications management services and workplace end-user services. Wipro, however, did not disclose the deal size. The stock may remain in focus on the back of this deal.