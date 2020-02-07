Stocks

Wipro may shine on Marelli order win

| Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

 

Wipro on Thursday said it has bagged a multi-year, global, strategic lT deal from Marelli. This partnership will help Marelli, a leading global tier-1 automotive technology supplier, to standardise, simplify and further enhance their lT services at a global level and consolidate several current vendors across applications management services and workplace end-user services. Wipro, however, did not disclose the deal size. The stock may remain in focus on the back of this deal.

Published on February 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs