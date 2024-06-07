Wipro stock opened higher by about 4% on Friday’s early trade.

ALL UPDATES

  • June 07, 2024 10:30

    Nifty IT index: Top gainers

    Nifty IT index registers the biggest gain in 3 months. Top 5 gainers of Nifty IT stocks include: ​Wipro​, ​Mphasis​,​ Persistent Systems​, ​LTIMindtree​, and ​Coforge​.

  • June 07, 2024 10:11

    Wipro stock in focus

    Wipro stock surges 5.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹484.30 as of 10.09 am.

  • June 07, 2024 10:04

  • June 07, 2024 09:58

    Wipro share price update 

    Stock trades at ₹482.55 on the NSE, higher by 4.67% as of 9.56 am

  • June 07, 2024 09:57

    Wipro stock on Friday’s early trade

    Wipro stock was traded higher by 3.77% as of 9.30 am on Friday.

  • June 07, 2024 09:56

    Wipro stock in focus

    Wipro stock features among buzzing stocks for the day. KS Badri Narayanan writes

  • June 07, 2024 09:55

    Wipro secures $500 million deal from US firm 

    Wipro has won a $500-million contract with a US communication service provider. This five-year contract marks the company’s first big win after the new CEO Srini Pallia took over the reins, indicating Wipro’s comeback after lagging behind its peers. Know more

