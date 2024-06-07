Wipro stock opened higher by about 4% on Friday’s early trade.
- June 07, 2024 10:30
Nifty IT index: Top gainers
Nifty IT index registers the biggest gain in 3 months. Top 5 gainers of Nifty IT stocks include: Wipro, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, and Coforge.
- June 07, 2024 10:11
Wipro stock in focus
Wipro stock surges 5.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹484.30 as of 10.09 am.
- June 07, 2024 10:04
RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.50% amidst strong growth
- June 07, 2024 10:03
- June 07, 2024 09:58
Wipro share price update
Stock trades at ₹482.55 on the NSE, higher by 4.67% as of 9.56 am
- June 07, 2024 09:57
Wipro stock on Friday’s early trade
Wipro stock was traded higher by 3.77% as of 9.30 am on Friday.
- June 07, 2024 09:56
Wipro stock in focus
Wipro stock features among buzzing stocks for the day. KS Badri Narayanan writes
- June 07, 2024 09:55
Wipro secures $500 million deal from US firm
Wipro has won a $500-million contract with a US communication service provider. This five-year contract marks the company’s first big win after the new CEO Srini Pallia took over the reins, indicating Wipro’s comeback after lagging behind its peers. Know more
