Wipro stock opened higher by 4% on Friday’s early trade.

  • June 07, 2024 15:40

    Wipro stock closed higher by 5%

    Wipro stock closed at ₹484 on the NSE on Friday, higher by 4.99%.

    On the BSE, the stock closed at ₹484.25, up over 5.04%.

  • June 07, 2024 15:06

    Wipro stock trades at ₹483.60 on the NSE, higher by 4.90% as of 3.04 pm.

  • June 07, 2024 14:17

    Top five gainers of nifty 50 pack

    M&M (5.25%), Wipro (4.45%), Tata Steel (4.16%), Ultratech Cement (4.12%), Infosys (4.06%)

  • June 07, 2024 13:57

    Wipro stock in focus

    As of 1.55 pm, the stock trades at ₹481.55, up by 4.46%

  • June 07, 2024 12:55

    Wipro share price update

    Wipro stock trades higher by 4.64% at ₹482.40 on the NSE as of 12.53 pm.

  • June 07, 2024 12:08

    Wipro continues to trend among the top five Nifty 50 stocks

    Top gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:

    Wipro (5.01%), Infosys (4.20%), Bajaj Finance (3.83%), Tech Mahindra (3.82%), LTIMindtree (3.70%)

    Top losers:

    SBI Life (-1.24%), Bajaj Auto (-0.48%), Tata Consumer Products (-0.32%), Britannia (-0.21%), Eicher Motors (-0.03%)

  • June 07, 2024 11:56

    Wipro share price update

    Wipro stock trades at ₹485.15 on the NSE, higher by 5.21% as of 11.54 am.

  • June 07, 2024 11:45

    Nifty IT Index rises 3%

    Nifty IT rose by 3.04% to trade at 35,058.25.

  • June 07, 2024 10:52

    Wipro stock in focus

    Wipro stock trades at ₹485.50 on the NSE, higher by 5.31%

  • June 07, 2024 10:30

    Nifty IT index: Top gainers

    Nifty IT index registers the biggest gain in 3 months. Top 5 gainers of Nifty IT stocks include: ​Wipro​, ​Mphasis​,​ Persistent Systems​, ​LTIMindtree​, and ​Coforge​.

  • June 07, 2024 10:11

    Wipro stock in focus

    Wipro stock surges 5.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹484.30 as of 10.09 am.

  • June 07, 2024 10:04

  • June 07, 2024 09:58

    Wipro share price update 

    Stock trades at ₹482.55 on the NSE, higher by 4.67% as of 9.56 am

  • June 07, 2024 09:57

    Wipro stock on Friday’s early trade

    Wipro stock was traded higher by 3.77% as of 9.30 am on Friday.

  • June 07, 2024 09:56

    Wipro stock in focus

    Wipro stock features among buzzing stocks for the day. KS Badri Narayanan writes

  • June 07, 2024 09:55

    Wipro secures $500 million deal from US firm 

    Wipro has won a $500-million contract with a US communication service provider. This five-year contract marks the company’s first big win after the new CEO Srini Pallia took over the reins, indicating Wipro’s comeback after lagging behind its peers. Know more

