Shares of infotech major Wipro will remain in focus, as its ₹10,500-crore buyback will open for subscription on Wednesday. Wipro plans to buy back up to 32.30 crore shares, representing 5.35 per cent of its total paid-up equity capital, at ₹325 a share. The IT major has fixed June 21 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders to participate in the share buyback, which would be through the tender route on proportionate basis. The buyback offer will close on August 28.