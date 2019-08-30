YES Bank: All eyes on fund-raising plans

The board of directors of YES Bank will meet on August 30 to approve a proposal for further fund-raising. The bank may consider various options, including preferential issue and/ or qualified institutional placement/GDR/ADR.

The private sector lender had raised ₹1,930 crore through a QIP earlier this month. Marketmen expect the bank to raise another $1 billion, sometime during the current quarter. Shareholders would closely monitor the fund-raising exercise.