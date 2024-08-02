August 02, 2024 13:22

Shares of food-delivery platform Zomato Ltd. were the best performers amid a sea of red in Asia on Friday after a 125-fold surge in quarterly profit triggered rating upgrades by several brokerages.

Shares surged as much as 19% to a record, with at least 18 brokerages raising their price targets.

The company’s latest growth guidance for quick commerce is “more aggressive,” compared with a total count of quick commerce outlets at 1,500 stores in India across players, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts including Vivek Maheswari.

The rally in Zomato’s shares also pushed shares of some other Indian e-commerce firms higher. Info Edge (India) Ltd., which owns about 14% stake in Zomato, added 5.8% while Nykaa’s operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures Pvt. Ltd. gained 4.2%.

(Bloomberg)