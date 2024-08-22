August 22, 2024 12:28

Shares of Paytm’s owner One97 Communications rose a little over 2 per cent in the morning trade on Thursday after the fintech company said it will sell its entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore.

The stock of the company climbed 2.09 per cent to trade at Rs 585.05 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it went up 1.82 per cent to Rs 584.50 per scrip. In the intraday trade, shares of the Noida-based fintech company advanced more than 5 per cent to Rs 604.70 and 604.45 apiece on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of Zomato are trading almost flat at Rs 260.30 and 260 per share on the bourses.

In the morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 166.24 points or 0.21 per cent to 81,071.54, while NSE Nifty advanced 46.25 points to 24,816.45.

On Wednesday, One97 Communications said it will sell its entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore.

PTI