Zydus Wellness gets Board approval to repurchase debentures

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

Zydus Wellness will soon initiate the process of repurchasing debentures worth ₹1,500 crore it had issued on January 11, 2019.

The company's board on Wednesday approved the amendments to terms and conditions of the re-purchase of debentures in tranches. It also cleared the proposal to make changes in connection with the redemption schedule and record date. It has fixed October 7 as the record date to identify the eligible debenture holders to whom letter of offer will be sent for re-purchase of debentures. Zydus Wellness had issued debentures of face value of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹1,500 crore.

