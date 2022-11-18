Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led VedantaGroup has informed the exchanges that the company’s board of directors will consider the proposal for payment of third interim dividend for FY23 in the meeting to be held on November 22.

Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2 per cent stake or 56.68 lakh shares in Bajaj Auto via open market transactions. With this, LIC’s shareholding in the company stands reduced to 5.2 per cent, from 7.2 per cent earlier.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), on Thursday, bought over 1.70 crore shares of Nykaa’s parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures for ₹299 crore through an open market transaction. CPPIB purchased a total of 1,70,81,850 shares of the company, as per bulk deal data available with the BSE. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Citigroup has launched a block deal to sell shares in cosmetics-to-fashion retailer worth ₹1,000 crore today.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltdhas called for an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on December 8, 2022 to consider the demand for the forensic audit of the affairs of the company by an external agency, according to a regulatory filing. It follows the requisition by Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) along with Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar, who together hold 24.92 per cent in Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL), which has, however, advised its shareholders to reject the resolution.

DSP Investment Managers Private Ltd (DSPIM) will buy a nearly 10 per cent stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank for an undisclosed amount, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India. The proposed acquisition of shares by DSPIM would be consequent to the scheme of amalgamation of Equitas Holdings (holding company) with the bank, it said.

UltraTech Cement Limitedhas announced the commencement of the third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant at Nathdwara, Rajasthan with a capacity of 4 LMT per annum, at a total cost of ₹187 crore. The existing two plants are situated at Kharia in Rajasthan and Katni in Madhya Pradesh. The company now has a Wall Care Putty capacity of 13.0 LMT per annum, further strengthening its position in the markets.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited has launched its residential project, ‘Mahindra Citadel Phase 1’ at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune Region.

Khandwala Securities Ltd(KSL) has announced that Ziksu Capital has signed a Letter of Engagement with KSL, a Category 1 Merchant Banker, as the advisor to facilitate India entry strategy and cross-border transactions advisory for Ziksu launch in India next year with mobile-based financial products for Indian International students embarking on their educational journey to Australia.

Navratna Defence PSU, Bharat Electronicshas signed an MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), a Defence PSU, to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and AWEIL to address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of Air Defence

