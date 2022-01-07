Stocks that will see action today (December 7)

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries through its retail arm has invested $200 million more in Dunzo, a quick commerce player. Dunzo has raised $240 million in total in the latest round of fund raising from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital as well. With an investment of $200 million, Reliance Retail will own 25.8 per cent stake in Dunzo on a fully diluted basis.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma has made its brand of molnupiravir – Molnaflu widely available in India. Molnupiravir is for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19. Molnupiravir was earlier approved under emergency use authorisation from CDSCO, India.

Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has reported a 54.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of ₹32.021 crore for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021 as against net profit of ₹13.08 crore for the period-ended December 31, 2020. Total income increased 144.8 per cent at ₹108.66 crore (₹70.15 crore).

Ircon International

Ircon International has signed a memorandum of understanding with Systra MVA Consulting (India), an international consulting and engineering company. Systra is a wholly-owned subsidiary company of SYSTRA SA (France). The MoU is aimed to collaborate and cooperate each other to explore, identify, pursue and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities of detailed design & project management consultancy for tunneling projects (either by NATM & TSM technology) in sectors like railway, metro rail and highway in India.

HFCL

HFCL is poised for scaling its international business. As HFCL plans to enter new products, new geographies and to reach new customers the company has roped in three industry veterans. HFCL in its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands has onboarded Andrew Westerman as the Vice President of International Sales, Communication Products. HFCL has also on boarded Rajesh Jain as the Executive President of the EPC Projects Business and Santanu Bhattacharyya as the Vice President and Head of FPGA Engineering

Hinduja Global Solutions

The board of Hinduja Global Solutions has approved an interim/special dividend of ₹150 a share and a bonus issue of 1 share for every share held, subject to necessary approvals. Hinduja Global Solutions also announced the completion of sale of its healthcare services business to wholly owned subsidiaries of Betaine BV, funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), one of the largest private alternative investment firms in Asia. The transaction was based on an enterprise value of $1,200 million, subject to closing adjustments, and resulted in inflows of $1,088 million. As part of the divestment, HGS has transferred all client contracts and assets, including infrastructure related to the healthcare services business, to the buyer. Over 29,000 employees from HGS across four geographies – the US, India, Jamaica, and the Philippines – will join the new organisation, effective January 6.

Suditi Industries

The board of Suditi Industries has approved a proposal to raise fund through issue of equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding ₹30 crore.

Brightcom Group

Having become a zero-debt company, Brightcom Group is all set to foray into $4.2 billion digital audio medium, the second most popular activity involving about 204 million listeners in US alone. The board authorised Suresh Kumar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director and/or Bradley Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer, to sign a non-binding letter of intent towards acquiring a target company or its assets on behalf of the company. The authorisation is for a value of up to ₹1,000 crore and for one year.