Stocks that will see action today (December 7)

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Reliance Industries through its retail arm has invested $200 million more in Dunzo, a quick commerce player. Dunzo has raised $240 million in total in the latest round of fund raising from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital as well. With an investment of $200 million, Reliance Retail will own 25.8 per cent stake in Dunzo on a fully diluted basis.
Aurobindo Pharma has made its brand of molnupiravir – Molnaflu widely available in India. Molnupiravir is for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19. Molnupiravir was earlier approved under emergency use authorisation from CDSCO, India.
Anand Rathi has reported a 54.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of ₹32.021 crore for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021 as against net profit of ₹13.08 crore for the period-ended December 31, 2020. Total income increased 144.8 per cent at ₹108.66 crore (₹70.15 crore).
Ircon International has signed a memorandum of understanding with Systra MVA Consulting (India), an international consulting and engineering company. Systra is a wholly-owned subsidiary company of SYSTRA SA (France). The MoU is aimed to collaborate and cooperate each other to explore, identify, pursue and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities of detailed design & project management consultancy for tunneling projects (either by NATM & TSM technology) in sectors like railway, metro rail and highway in India.
HFCL is poised for scaling its international business. As HFCL plans to enter new products, new geographies and to reach new customers the company has roped in three industry veterans. HFCL in its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands has onboarded Andrew Westerman as the Vice President of International Sales, Communication Products. HFCL has also on boarded Rajesh Jain as the Executive President of the EPC Projects Business and Santanu Bhattacharyya as the Vice President and Head of FPGA Engineering
The board of Hinduja Global Solutions has approved an interim/special dividend of ₹150 a share and a bonus issue of 1 share for every share held, subject to necessary approvals. Hinduja Global Solutions also announced the completion of sale of its healthcare services business to wholly owned subsidiaries of Betaine BV, funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), one of the largest private alternative investment firms in Asia. The transaction was based on an enterprise value of $1,200 million, subject to closing adjustments, and resulted in inflows of $1,088 million. As part of the divestment, HGS has transferred all client contracts and assets, including infrastructure related to the healthcare services business, to the buyer. Over 29,000 employees from HGS across four geographies – the US, India, Jamaica, and the Philippines – will join the new organisation, effective January 6.
The board of Suditi Industries has approved a proposal to raise fund through issue of equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding ₹30 crore.
Having become a zero-debt company, Brightcom Group is all set to foray into $4.2 billion digital audio medium, the second most popular activity involving about 204 million listeners in US alone. The board authorised Suresh Kumar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director and/or Bradley Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer, to sign a non-binding letter of intent towards acquiring a target company or its assets on behalf of the company. The authorisation is for a value of up to ₹1,000 crore and for one year.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...