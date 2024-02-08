Mankind Pharma’s promoters, on Wednesday, said their plans to reduce their shareholding in the company between February 8 and February 15, to meet the minimum public shareholding requirements. The promoter group members - Sheetal Arora, Arjun Juneja and Puja Juneja - will be divesting a portion of their shareholding to decrease their stake from the current 76.5 per cent to 74.88 per cent, it said in a notice to the exchanges.

Piramal Pharma has informed the exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of the company’s Riverview (USA) facility from January 29 to February 6 and, on the conclusion, issued a Form 483 with 3 observations. The observations were classified under VAI (voluntary action indicated) and do not relate to data integrity.

Kalyani Steels said that it has paid the balance cash of ₹425.24 crore for the acquisition of the assets of Kamineni Steel & Power India. Earlier, this year, the company was declared a successful bidder for the acquisition of the assets of Kamineni Steel & Power India under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Petronet LNG, a joint venture of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), has executed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Qatar Energy for the purchase of approximately 7.5 MMTPA liquified natural gas (LNG) on a long-term basis. The LNG sale and purchase agreement is a renewal of the existing agreement signed on July 31, 1999, which was set to expire in April 2028.

Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday announced top-level changes in its management committee, which oversees the company’s operations. Shiva Krishnamurthy (49) will join the HUL Management Committee as Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, as per a statement by the company, which owns brands such as Rin, Surf Excel, and Dove. Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, will take over as the Executive Director, Homecare, HUL, it said. Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Homecare HUL, will move to a new role overseas. “The changes will be effective April 1, 2024,” it added.

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vias Nigam Ltd to set up a 200 megawatt (MW) solar power project. The tentative cost of construction and development of this project is Rs 1,100 crore, SJVN CMD Geeta Kapur said in a company statement.

Asset management company Artisan Partners on Wednesday divested a 1.2 per cent stake in telecom infrastructure major Indus Towers for ₹717 crore through an open market transaction. The US-based Artisan Partners through its affiliate Artisan International Value Fund sold 3,33,46,663 shares of Indus Towers at an average price of ₹215.10. After the latest transaction, Artisan Partners’ shareholding in Indus Towers declined to 0.47 per cent stake from 1.71 per cent.

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Auhority of India (NHAI) for the Project - Six laning of Aurangabad to Bihar-Jharkhand Border (Chordaha) - in Bihar under Bharatmala on EPC Mode (Project). The accepted Contract Value for he Project is ₹520 crore

Zomato Limited has informed the exchanges regarding liquidation of lunchtime.cz s.r.o and Zomato Vietnam Company, step down subsidiaries of the company.

Welspun Enterprises Limited’ has been declared as L1 bidder by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for a Design Build and Operate Contract for Development of new 2,000 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Bhandup Complex including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Instrumentation. The Project is to be designed and constructed within 48 months and is to be comprehensively Operated and Maintained for a period of 15 years thereafter. The total Contract value excluding GST is ₹4,128 crore (DB value ₹2,248 crore and O&M value ₹1,880 crore).

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility informed the exchanges that the Income-Tax Department is conducting a search at corporate office and manufacturing unit of the Company. The officials of the company are cooperating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are responding to the clarifications and details sought by them. The Business operations of the Company continued as usual and were not impacted due to the search, it said.

Results Calendar: Aarti Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aster DM Healthcare, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Biocon, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Concord Biotech, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota, Hikal, Grasim Industries, Honeywell Automation, India Shelter Finance Corporation, ITD Cementation, JK Lakshmi Cement, Life Insurance Corporation of India, NCC, Page Industries, Patanjali Foods, Power Finance Corporation, Rail Vikas Nigam, SKF India, Thermax, Torrent Power, Zomato and Zydus Wellness

