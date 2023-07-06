Cosmic CRF Ltd has bagged an order worth a basic value of ₹21.27 crore, corresponding to a gross amount of ₹25.09 crore (inclusive of GST). The order is expected to be completed in the next four months. As on date, the total value of orders on hand, including this order, amounts to ₹380 crore.

Tata Power has received a Letter of Award ‘LOA’ to implement a ₹1,744-crore smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd (CSPDCL), spanning a period of 10 years.

Nutricircle Ltd has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AgHub Foundation, a company registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, for the Enterprise Acceleration Program.

Media reports have it that Piramal Enterprises will execute a block deal of up to 60 lakh shares. One FII investor is likely to sell the shares at a discount of up to 2 per cent to the current market price.

JSW Steel will replace mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in the S&P BSE Sensex index from July 13. On the S&P BSE 500, HDFC will be replaced by JBM Auto Components Ltd and on the S&P BSE 100 by Zomato. As on July 13, HDFC Ltd will be removed from all the other BSE indices.

RBI has given its nod to Tata Assset Management Company to raise stake in DCB Bank to 7.50 per cent

The board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences has approved raising up to Rs 450 crore through a rights issue.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Wednesday announced top-level rejig with Madhavan Menon designated as Executive Chairman, while Mahesh Iyer has been elevated as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance for rectification of Black Spot at different locations on the Salem-Kumarapalaym section of NH-544 (Tamil Nadu) in the EPC mode, at a contract price of ₹125.85 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) shareholding in India Cements has diluted from 5.875 per cent to 3.833 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company.

KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders worth ₹1,042 crore across businesses: The Railways business has secured its maiden international order for a Signaling & Telecommunication project in SAARC; the civil business has secured an order in the Metals & Mining segment from a reputed steel player in India; and the Transmission & Distribution business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, West Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The board of Hatsun Agro Product has approved the sale of the windmill division to VKA Polymers Pvt Ltd for ₹135 crore by way of transfer of all the assets and liabilities related to that on a slump sale basis.

The board of GG Engineering has approved issue of up to ₹49.88 crore, with a rights entitlement ratio of 38 shares for every 29 held. The issue will open on July 20 and close on July 31.

Shares of Bombay Dyeing will remain in focus on reports that it plans to sell a Central Mumbai land parcel with a valuation of ₹5,000 crore. A Japanese conglomerate leads the race among bidders for the land, which has a development potential of 2 mn sq ft for commercial purposes, media reports said.