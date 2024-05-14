, Alkosign Ltd has received order from Appario Retail Private Ltd for Supply of total 4761 quantity of Whiteboard Dry Magnetic with pen Tray and Aluminum Trim includes 6 Magnets, 1 eraser and 2 dry erase markers in two different sizes for the consideration amount of ₹33,59,610.

DJ Mediaprint and Logistics Ltd has officially established its inaugural international office in Guangzhou, China. This strategic move signifies our entrance into the global market and our dedication to pursuing business opportunities on an international scale.

Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud have entered into a longterm collaboration to deliver cloud solutions to Indian businesses. The strategic collaboration will offer a suite of cutting-edge cloud solutions from Google Cloud to fast-track cloud adoption and modernization for Airtel’s customers. In addition, Airtel will provide a suite of cloud managed services to its customer base of more than 2,000 large enterprises and one million emerging businesses. Through this collaboration, the two companies are targeting the large and growing Indian public cloud services market, which is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027, according to IDC.

Hinduja Global Solutions has announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge Cybersecurity solutions for the market. The suite comprises of seven essential Cybersecurity solution offerings designed to provide enterprises with state-of-the-art protection against evolving cyber threats.

The scheme of amalgamation sanctioning merger of Acro Paints Limited (step down subsidiary of JK Cement) with JK Maxx Paints Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary) has been approved by the Regional Director (NR) on May 3. The Management is in the process to obtaining/amending PF/ESIC Registration for JK Maxx Paints Ltd and other necessary statutory formalities. The Scheme shall become effective upon completion of all statutory formalities and upon filing of the certified copy of the Order with the Registrar of Companies/Ministry of Corporate Affairs within 30 days.

New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus will acquire Shriram Housing Finance Ltd (SHFL) in a deal valued at ₹4,630 crore for equity and convertible instruments. Warburg Pincus will acquire the stake through its affiliate Mango Crest Investment Ltd . At present Shriram Finance Ltd holds a controlling stake in SHFL while private equity firm Valiant Partners L.P. (Valiant), Mauritius, holds the remaining ownership.

The board of Vedanta will meet on May 16 to consider raising funds via issue of equity shares through FPO, rights or any other ways.

Cochin Shipyard has bagged an order from a European Client, for the design and construction of a Hybrid Service Operation Vessel (Hybrid SOV) with an option for two more such vessels. The company has classified the order as ‘Large order’ valued between ₹500-1000 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services has announced the creation of a Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence in Paris, during the Choose France Summit, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron. The new AI centre will be based in the upcoming TCS PacePort in the La Défense area of Paris, which will be inaugurated in June 2024, becoming the seventh such facility in TCS’ global Pace network, following Amsterdam, London, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Zomato on Monday said its subsidiary Zomato Payment Pvt Ltd (ZPPL) has decided to voluntarily surrender the certificate of authorisation it obtained from the Reserve Bank to operate as an online payment aggregator. “At Zomato, we do not see ourselves having a significant competitive advantage against the incumbents in the payments space and hence we don’t foresee a business in payments space as commercially viable for us, at this stage.”

Agrochemicals major UPL Ltd on Monday said it will file DRHP shortly for raising up to $500-million (₹4,200 crore) via the Rights Issue. The company has already secured its board’s approval for the issue, which may hit the market by early third quarter of this fiscal, UPL Ltd CFO Anand Vora said at the company’s post-Q4 earnings announcement media briefing here.

Investment firm Nalanda Capital on Monday divested a 1.4 per cent stake in Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd for Rs 190 crore through an open market transaction. Singapore-based Nalanda Capital through its arm Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd sold 20 lakh shares of Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, amounting to a 1.4 per cent stake, at an average price of ₹950.25, taking the transaction value to ₹190.05 crore. After the stake sale, Nalanda Capital’s shareholding in GE Shipping has declined to 5.97 per cent from 7.37 per cent. Meanwhile, Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired 19.58 lakh shares.

Axis Mutual Fund for Axis Small Cap Fund bought 26 lakh shares of real estate company Anant Raj for ₹95 crore through an open market transaction at an average price of ₹368.

Coromandel International Ltd on Monday announced the acquisition of an additional 7 per cent stake in Chennai-based drone manufacturing firm Dhaksha Unmanned Systems with an investment of ₹150 crore. The proceeds from this fundraise will help Dhaksha in strengthening its research and development efforts, cater to servicing large orders and meeting its working capital needs, the company said in a statement.

RBI approves Quant Money Managers to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.98 per cent in RBLBank through various schemes of quant Mutual Fund.

Hindalco Industrie’s subsidiary Novelis has filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday. The common shares are expected to be offered by Novelis’ sole shareholder Hindalco Industries. Novelis will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by its sole shareholder. Novelis intends to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “NVL.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit