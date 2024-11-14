Tata Power Company’s subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy, has commissioned floating solar projects of 126 MW in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

India Glycols Ltd, which on Wednesday announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based Amrut Distilleries, is mulling a demerger of its spirits business and subsequently listing on the exchanges, company officials said. The company, which gets about 25% of revenue from IMFL business, is going to invest further in this business -- now driving the growth of India Glycols -- which operates from speciality chemicals to alchoBev segment. As part of its strategy to enter the premium whisky market -- that is witnessing the fastest growth in the alchoBev segment -- IGL will distribute and sell select Amrut brands in the premium segment across North India.

The board of Jai Balaji has approved Sub-division / split of each equity share of face value of 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2.

Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and another entity on Wednesday picked up a total of 1.77 crore, or 6.82 per cent stake, of PNB Housing Finance through open market transactions worth Rs 1,664 crore.

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Morgan Stanley through its arm Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore purchased over 1.42 crore shares or a 5.4 per cent stake in PNB Housing in two transactions. Ghisallo Master Fund bought 17.90 lakh shares of PNB Housing while Societe Generale acquired 17.09 lakh shares of the firm, as per the data. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 939.30 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,664.55 crore.

Marriott International and Samhi Hotels have signed a pact to develop three new properties comprising more than 568 rooms across India. The projects with Samhi Hotels, one of India’s leading hotel ownership and asset management companies, comprising the W Hyderabad Hitec City, Bengaluru Whitefield, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel and The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield, Marriott International said in a statement. These properties are expected to open during 2026-2028, elevating the two companies’ joint efforts to expand their footprint in the country.

The board of Inox Green Energy has approved the demerger of the company’s power evacuation business. Resco Global Wind Services will undertake the power evacuation business.

Varun Beverages has its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on November 13. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 594.56 per share.

Piccadily Agro, maker of Indri Single malt whisky and Camikara rum, will invest Rs 1,000 crore to expand existing facility and open new plants, including a distillery in Scotland, to widen its play in the premium segment.

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), which announced to raise Rs 312 crore to fund its growth plans, looks to expand its distillery and malt facilities at Indri, Haryana and set up a new facility at Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh.

Results calendar: Avanti Feeds Ltd., Anupam Rasayan India, Balaji Amines, Bajaj Healthcare, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Forge Ltd., Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, CNC Automation, Delhivery, EID Parry (India) Ltd., Easy Trip Planners, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Grasim Industries, GVK Power & Infra, ITI, Jyoti, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Honda India Power Products Ltd., Igarashi Motors India Ltd., IPCA Laboratories Ltd., Jtekt India Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Medi Assist Healthcare, Muthoot Finance, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd., Nazara Technologies, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd., Sanghvi Movers Ltd., Sarda Energy & Minerals, Sobha, Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd., Tega Industries Ltd., West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

