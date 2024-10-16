Tata Power expects the fire-hit unit 5 of the Trombay thermal power plant in Mumbai to come back online in November, CEO Praveer Sinha told Reuters on Tuesday. Last month, Tata Power shut the 500-megawatt (MW) thermal plant unit due to a fire in a control room.

ONGC has increased its shareholding inONGC Petro Additions Ltd from 91.16 per cent to 94.04 per cent by acquiring another 2.88 per cent stake for ₹5,594.8 crore. ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL) is a subsidiary company of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), the largest E & P company in India

PNC Infratech has received Letters of Acceptance from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for two major Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) road projects. The first project involves the construction of an access-controlled Pune Ring Road (Package PRR E2), stretching from Indori to Chimbali in Pune district.

The board of KEI Industries has approved raising up to ₹2,000 crore through the QIP route.

GR Infraprojects has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC) for the construction of an access-controlled segment of the Pune Ring Road in Maharashtra. The project, valued at Rs 1,885.63 crore, spans a 9.341-km stretch from village Kalyan/Rathwade to village Shivare/Kusgaon in Pune district.

Capri Global Capital had entered into a tie-up with renewable energy fintech Credit Fair to launch a new rooftop solar finance product under MSME loans, aiming to build a separate Rs 1,000 crore green loan portfolio in the coming year

RailTel has received project worth Rs 79.84 crore from Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority.

Lupin has launched a generic ophthalmic solution in the US with 180-day exclusivity. The company has introduced the first generic version of Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent in the US, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a statement. Being the first generic to be approved and launched, the company is entitled to 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity, it added.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has acquired two project special purpose vehicles from PFC Consulting Ltd for cash consideration of about Rs 38 crore. In two separate BSE filings, AESL stated that on October 14, 2024 it executed share purchase agreements with PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of Jamnagar Transmission Ltd and Navinal Transmission Ltd. PFCCL, a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation, received a cash consideration of Rs 19,28,48,589 for JTL and Rs 19,14,40,997 for NTL.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared state-owned Central Bank of India’s proposed acquisition of stakes in Future Generali India Insurance and Future Generali India Life Insurance. Central Bank of India is a scheduled commercial bank.

Power Grid Corporation of India on Tuesday announced acquiring two transmission projects in Gujarat. It has acquired project-specific SPVs Jam Khambhaliya Transmission Ltd (JKTL) and South Olpad Transmission Ltd (SOTL) through a tariff-based competitive bidding process from bid process coordinator PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL).

The government on Tuesday said it will sell up to 5 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard Ltd and fixed the floor price as Rs 1,540 through offer for sale mechanism. The OFS opens on Wednesday for Non-Retail investors. Retail investors and Employees of CSL can bid on Thursday. The government will divest 2.5 per cent equity or 65.77 lakh shares, with an option to sell an additional 2.5 per cent.

Kernex Microsysems said that Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, has awarded the company an order worth Rs. 4.35 crore for the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of Train Collision Avoidance System (KAVACH) for their train set.

Results calendar: Accelya Solutions, Aditya Birla Money, Aditya Forge, Bajaj Auto, Crisil, Hitech Winding Systems, Himadri Special Chemicals, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, Pondy Oxide Chemicals, South Indian Bank,