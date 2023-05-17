Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Board of Directors has given its approval for an ethylene cracker project at Bina refinery, including downstream petrochemical plants and expansion of refinery with capital expenditure of approximately ₹49,000 crore. The company will also be setting up two 50MW wind power plants for captive consumption one at Bina Refinery in Madhya Pradesh and another at Mumbai Refinery in Maharashtra, with a total project cost of ₹978 crore

Kranti Industries has inaugurated a manufacturing facility at Pirangut near Pune.

The Board of Directors of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Limited has approved the terms and conditions of rights issue. The price has been fixed at ₹1 per share. Record date is May 22.

The board of Evexia Lifecare Limited has considered and approved the increase in authorised capital from existing ₹86.45 crore to ₹387 crore and corresponding amendments to the Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the company subject to necessary approvals. The board has also decided to issue eight crore warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis at ₹3 per warrant.

The board of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited has approved rights issue at an issue price of ₹18 per share, aggregating to ₹81.32 crore. Rights entitlement ratio is nine rights shares for every 10 fully paid-up shares.

PVR-INOX on Monday announced that it is planning to close around 50 loss-making screens.

Results calendar: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Devyani International, Endurance Technologies, Eris Lifesciences, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Honeywell Automation India, Jindal Saw, JK Tyre & Industries, Jindal Stainless, Jubilant FoodWorks, MTAR Technologies, Quess Corp, REC, RailTel Corporation of India, Sterlite Technologies, Thermax, Vaibhav Global, and Whirlpool of India