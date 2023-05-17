₹1647 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1610
1655
1675
Go short now and at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1660
₹1264 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1275
1300
Go short now and at 1270 with a stop-loss at 1280
₹424 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
421
419
428
430
Wait for dips. Go long at 422. Keep the stop-loss at 420
₹168 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
166
165
169
171
Go long only above 169. Keep the stop-loss at 168
₹2454 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2415
2465
2485
Go short below 2450. Stop-loss can be kept at 2460
₹586 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
583
580
590
594
Go short on a rise at 589. Keep the stop-loss at 591
₹3257 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3245
3230
3275
3300
Take fresh shorts only below 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3255
18325 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18280
18210
18400
18480
Wait for dips. Go long at 18290. Keep the stop-loss at 18260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.