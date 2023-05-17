₹1647 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1610

1655

1675

Go short now and at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1660

₹1264 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1275

1300

Go short now and at 1270 with a stop-loss at 1280

₹424 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

421

419

428

430

Wait for dips. Go long at 422. Keep the stop-loss at 420

₹168 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

166

165

169

171

Go long only above 169. Keep the stop-loss at 168

₹2454 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2415

2465

2485

Go short below 2450. Stop-loss can be kept at 2460

₹586 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

583

580

590

594

Go short on a rise at 589. Keep the stop-loss at 591

₹3257 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3245

3230

3275

3300

Take fresh shorts only below 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3255

18325 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18280

18210

18400

18480

Wait for dips. Go long at 18290. Keep the stop-loss at 18260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

